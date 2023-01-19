Dr. Bryan Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Krueger, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Krueger, MD
Dr. Bryan Krueger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with University of Cincinnati
Dr. Krueger works at
Dr. Krueger's Office Locations
-
1
Mayfield Clinic Inc.3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krueger?
Dr. Krueger performed major back surgery in November. Excellent results. walking and standing previous caused major pain and discomfort. Now walking 3+ miles free from previous pain. at this point could not be happier.
About Dr. Bryan Krueger, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1841635257
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Cincinnati Medical School
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krueger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krueger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krueger works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krueger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.