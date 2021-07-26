Dr. Bryan Kurtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Kurtz, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Kurtz, MD
Dr. Bryan Kurtz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Kurtz works at
Dr. Kurtz's Office Locations
1
Middle Tennessee Womens Health808 Jenland Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (615) 322-5000
2
Bryan Kurtz, MD854 W James M Campbell Blvd Ste 302, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 381-5801
3
Bryan R Kurtz MD854 W James Campbell Blvd # 203, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 381-5801
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Highly knowledgeable and professional physician.
About Dr. Bryan Kurtz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1255334322
Education & Certifications
- Cmc Westside Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurtz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurtz has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtz.
