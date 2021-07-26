See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Columbia, TN
Dr. Bryan Kurtz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (44)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bryan Kurtz, MD

Dr. Bryan Kurtz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Kurtz works at Middle Tennessee Womens Health in Columbia, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kurtz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Middle Tennessee Womens Health
    808 Jenland Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-5000
  2. 2
    Bryan Kurtz, MD
    854 W James M Campbell Blvd Ste 302, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 381-5801
  3. 3
    Bryan R Kurtz MD
    854 W James Campbell Blvd # 203, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 381-5801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maury Regional Medical Center
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Polyps
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Cervical Polyps
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 26, 2021
    Highly knowledgeable and professional physician.
    — Jul 26, 2021
    About Dr. Bryan Kurtz, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255334322
    Education & Certifications

    • Cmc Westside Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Kurtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurtz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurtz works at Middle Tennessee Womens Health in Columbia, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kurtz’s profile.

    Dr. Kurtz has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

