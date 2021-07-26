Overview of Dr. Bryan Kurtz, MD

Dr. Bryan Kurtz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Kurtz works at Middle Tennessee Womens Health in Columbia, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.