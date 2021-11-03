Dr. Bryan Leatherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leatherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Leatherman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Leatherman, MD
Dr. Bryan Leatherman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport and Merit Health Biloxi.
Dr. Leatherman works at
Dr. Leatherman's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Ear Nose Throat Assocs9000 Lorraine Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 864-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
- Merit Health Biloxi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leatherman?
My husband recommended Dr. Leatherman and I was not disappointed. He not only treats the symptoms but also educates you on how to make yourself better and hopefully not to have to take meds. Be patient he talks really fast!
About Dr. Bryan Leatherman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154367738
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leatherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leatherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leatherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leatherman works at
Dr. Leatherman has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leatherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Leatherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leatherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leatherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leatherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.