Dr. Bryan Lebean, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.9 (17)
Map Pin Small Lafayette, LA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bryan Lebean, MD

Dr. Bryan Lebean, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Lebean works at Bryan A. LeBean, Sr., M.D., APMC in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Lebean's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bryan A. LeBean, Sr., M.D., APMC
    2930 Moss St Ste B, Lafayette, LA 70501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 261-0559

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Insomnia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood Draw
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Folliculitis
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Idiopathic Hypersomnia
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 24, 2019
    My sister Paula,whom is handicap and has polycystic kidney disease,my mother took care of her,my mother passed away in July,I could never get Paula,to smile,or just be her old self again,In August we visit Dr.Le Beans office,The staff was awesome,very friendly and helpful,Dr.Le Bean,showed so much caring in his line of duty,and his kindness,he had a great impact on myself,and Paula,ever since than,Paula has been talking and smiling more,because of Dr.Le Bean and his staff,I Thank them for all they have done,Keep up the Good Work!! I have been going through a lot as well,trying to adjust to the city of Lafayette I was upset and rude one day,to one of the employers that does referrals,I do apologize to you and any inconvenience that I have caused you on that day,I Thank all of you for making me and Paula feel so welcome,and comfortable,and I Thank Dr. Le Bean,for being the great Doctor that he is!! The first impression is always the best,and that would be you Dr. Le Bean.
    Cynthia Potier — Oct 24, 2019
    About Dr. Bryan Lebean, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821052754
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ MC
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Lebean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lebean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lebean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lebean works at Bryan A. LeBean, Sr., M.D., APMC in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Lebean’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

