Overview of Dr. Bryan Lebean, MD

Dr. Bryan Lebean, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Lebean works at Bryan A. LeBean, Sr., M.D., APMC in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.