Overview of Dr. Bryan Lee, MD

Dr. Bryan Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Loma Linda U Sch of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Lincoln Wellness & Family Care in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.