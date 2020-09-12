Dr. Bryan Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Eastvale, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Eastvale Office12442 Limonite Ave Unit 211, Eastvale, CA 91752 Directions (909) 593-1002Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southern CA Center Pain Mngmnt250 W Bonita Ave Ste 160, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 593-1002Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
I believe Dr Bryant Lee is an honest, compassionate, and caring doctor. I have been with him since 2014 and I will stay with him as long as possible. He takes the time to listen to me and has answered any question I have had. He pulls no punches, so if your looking for a doctor to just prescribe you medication and send you on your way this is not the doctor for you. He is a true professional and will exhaust all options, which is admirable and appreciated. He cares about both the body and the mind. He has shown me that he cares about the whole person. I appreciate him. May God continue to bless him. :)
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
- 1467512624
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- Arrowhead Regional Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- U.C.L.A.
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.