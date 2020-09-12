See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Eastvale, CA
Dr. Bryan Lee, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (84)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bryan Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Eastvale, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Southern CA Center Pain Mngmnt in Eastvale, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastvale Office
    12442 Limonite Ave Unit 211, Eastvale, CA 91752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 593-1002
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southern CA Center Pain Mngmnt
    250 W Bonita Ave Ste 160, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 593-1002
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Sep 12, 2020
    I believe Dr Bryant Lee is an honest, compassionate, and caring doctor. I have been with him since 2014 and I will stay with him as long as possible. He takes the time to listen to me and has answered any question I have had. He pulls no punches, so if your looking for a doctor to just prescribe you medication and send you on your way this is not the doctor for you. He is a true professional and will exhaust all options, which is admirable and appreciated. He cares about both the body and the mind. He has shown me that he cares about the whole person. I appreciate him. May God continue to bless him. :)
    M. Lozano — Sep 12, 2020
    About Dr. Bryan Lee, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

