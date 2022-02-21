Overview of Dr. Bryan Leek, MD

Dr. Bryan Leek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Leek works at UC San Diego Health in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.