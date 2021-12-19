Dr. Bryan Loeffler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loeffler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Loeffler, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Loeffler, MD
Dr. Bryan Loeffler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Loeffler's Office Locations
Orthocarolina Research Institute1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2426
Orthocarolina PA9848 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 323-2100
Orthocarolina PA5935 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (980) 299-4895
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 323-2426
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice takes the time to talk with you, to make sure you understand what is going on and what he think is the best treatment for you.
About Dr. Bryan Loeffler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Loeffler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loeffler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loeffler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loeffler has seen patients for Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loeffler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Loeffler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loeffler.
