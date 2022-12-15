Dr. Bryan Ludwig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Ludwig, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Ludwig, MD
Dr. Bryan Ludwig, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Ludwig's Office Locations
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Super competent!
About Dr. Bryan Ludwig, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184771032
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludwig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludwig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludwig.
