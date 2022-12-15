Overview of Dr. Bryan Ludwig, MD

Dr. Bryan Ludwig, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ludwig works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.