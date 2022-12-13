Dr. Bryan Markinson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Markinson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bryan Markinson, DPM
Dr. Bryan Markinson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Markinson works at
Dr. Markinson's Office Locations
-
1
IBD Center17 E 102nd St # 77, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markinson?
Dr. Markinson did a wonderful job getting the glass out of my foot. It was a massive relief and I feel all better. Thanks again.
About Dr. Bryan Markinson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1184681777
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Markinson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Markinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markinson works at
Dr. Markinson speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Markinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.