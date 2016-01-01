Overview

Dr. Bryan Martin, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at GEISINGER HEALTH SYSTEM WYOMING VALLEY in Wilkes Barre, PA with other offices in Pittston, PA and Dallas, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.