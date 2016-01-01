Overview of Dr. Bryan Matsumoto, MD

Dr. Bryan Matsumoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Matsumoto works at Pearl City Medical Associates Inc. in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.