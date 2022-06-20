Dr. Bryan Mazey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Mazey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryan Mazey, DO
Dr. Bryan Mazey, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Baltimore, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Mazey works at
Dr. Mazey's Office Locations
Ophthalmology Aquisition Plc.36821 GREEN ST, New Baltimore, MI 48047 Directions (586) 716-4959
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was new to this practice and was very happy with my experience!
About Dr. Bryan Mazey, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730165846
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazey has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mazey speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazey.
