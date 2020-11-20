Dr. Bryan McIver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan McIver, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bryan McIver, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Fdn Med Ed Rsch
Dr. McIver works at
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 566-0050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been under Dr McIver’s treatment since he first arrived at Moffitt after leaving the Mayo Clinic. He’s overseen two of my surgeries and a round of radiation treatment. I have been seeing him every six months for I believe five or six years and I could not ask for a more empathetic, and intelligent physician to oversee my care. If you are seeking the best of the best for thyroid based cancer, there is no one else I could recommend more highly than Dr McIver.
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Fdn Med Ed Rsch
- Edinburgh Royal Infirm
- Edinburgh U
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIver accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McIver
Dr. McIver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McIver works at
Dr. McIver has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McIver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.