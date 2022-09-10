Dr. Bryan Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Mills, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Mills, MD
Dr. Bryan Mills, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Mills works at
Dr. Mills' Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 417-4895
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was pleased that he took time to listen and examine….and didn’t just say “take aspirin and use a brace”.
About Dr. Bryan Mills, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1528229010
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts|University of Massachusetts|University of Massachusetts-Worchester
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.