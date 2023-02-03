Dr. Bryan Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Mitchell, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Mitchell, MD
Dr. Bryan Mitchell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
Providence Surgery and Procedure Center16528 E Desmet Ct, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 944-8920
Providence Holy Family Hospital5633 N Lidgerwood St, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 482-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor seemed rushed and unprepared he hadn't viewed my file and didn't have the recent records from the PT
About Dr. Bryan Mitchell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1376552976
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
