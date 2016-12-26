Dr. Bryan Netolicky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Netolicky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Netolicky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryan Netolicky, MD
Dr. Bryan Netolicky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Netolicky works at
Dr. Netolicky's Office Locations
-
1
Cedar Centre Psychiatric Group1730 1st Ave Ne, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 365-3993
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Netolicky?
He's great. He actually listens and doesn't want to push medication. He's actually helping me ween off of medication right now. I'm very content with him and don't feel the need to seek anyone else out.
About Dr. Bryan Netolicky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1255405338
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Netolicky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Netolicky accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Netolicky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Netolicky works at
Dr. Netolicky has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Netolicky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Netolicky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Netolicky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Netolicky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Netolicky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.