Dr. Bryan Nickell, DDS
Dr. Bryan Nickell, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hillsboro, OH.
Hillsboro Family Dentistry1482 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Directions (937) 202-4678
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
After many years of no dental care, walking in his office has shattered all my fears. Super awesome dentist and kind staff. Goes over everything. Keeps things light hearted. Great atmosphere!
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Nickell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nickell accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nickell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nickell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nickell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nickell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nickell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.