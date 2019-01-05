See All Plastic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (21)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD

Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Oslin works at Oslin Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Oslin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oslin Plastic Surgery Pllc
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 101, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 234-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Oslin?

    Jan 05, 2019
    If you are seeking outstanding results, ceaseless professionalism, genuine concern and care, and the utmost credibility, Dr. Oslin is the plastic surgeon for you. Dr. Oslin is incredibly knowledgeable and answers all questions and responds to all statements diligently. It is still hard for me to fathom how great of an experience I had after choosing Oslin Plastic Surgery. I can not recommend a more stellar plastic surgeon than Dr. Oslin.
    Belle Meade , TN — Jan 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Oslin to family and friends

    Dr. Oslin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Oslin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD.

    About Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932152857
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ala Birmingham Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt U-Affl Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Furman University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oslin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oslin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oslin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oslin works at Oslin Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Oslin’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Oslin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oslin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oslin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oslin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.