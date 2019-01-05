Overview of Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD

Dr. Bryan Oslin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Oslin works at Oslin Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.