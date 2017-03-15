See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Bryan Pablo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bryan Pablo, MD

Dr. Bryan Pablo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Pablo works at OB/GYN Associates of North Jersey in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ, Clifton, NJ, Hoboken, NJ and North Bergen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pablo's Office Locations

  1
    Humg Obgyn North Jersey
    30 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 380-3329
  2
    Humg Obgyn North Jersey
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 805, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 379-4267
  3
    Humg Obgyn North Jersey
    1005 Clifton 2 Fl Ave Ste 205, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 384-1451
  4
    Humg Obgyn Hoboken Jersey
    1499 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 379-4728
  5
    OB/GYN Associates of North Jersey
    7400 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 702-8610
  6
    Humg Obgyn North Jersey
    1005 Clifton 2 Fl Ave Ste 205, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 238-8100
  7
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OB/GYN
    30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 379-4992
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Colposcopy
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Colposcopy

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 15, 2017
    Dr.Pablo is beyond amazing. He recently delivered my second baby. He is one of the best Obgyn one could have. He listens to everything you have to say and truly cares about your health and knows exactly what way to approach the issue for the best outcome. My labor had been a smooth experience because of Dr Pablo's incredible care and strategy. Just because of him I could successfully deliver my child vaginally which otherwise would have landed up in a C-Section. He has my highest recommendation
    Mili in Jersey City, NJ — Mar 15, 2017
    About Dr. Bryan Pablo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114203239
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
