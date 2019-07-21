Dr. Bryan Parrent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Parrent, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Parrent, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons
Dr. Parrent works at
Locations
CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - Brazos Surgical Group2700 E 29th St Ste 310, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parrent?
He was very understanding when I went in for my Inguinal hernia surgery he explained it very well and when it I was getting ready to go for surgery he came in himself and said that my surgery was going to a little late because their was an emergency and that had to come first I thought that was very sweet of him to do that cause most surgeon's wouldn't do that and when I my gall bladder surgery he explained how he would do the surgery which impressed me and my mom. I love that mom. I would reccomend Dr. Parrent to any one.
About Dr. Bryan Parrent, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Baylor University Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parrent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parrent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parrent using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parrent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parrent works at
Dr. Parrent has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.