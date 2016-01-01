Dr. Bryan Patterson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Patterson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bryan Patterson, DPM
Dr. Bryan Patterson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seguin, TX.
Dr. Patterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
-
1
Bryan T Patterson D P M1345 E College St, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 372-0190Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
About Dr. Bryan Patterson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1528029121
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.