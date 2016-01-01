Dr. Bryan Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Pham, MD
Dr. Bryan Pham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.
Office Locations
Crescent Urology Institute1200 Binz St Ste 690, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 335-2518
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Aetna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Urology
- English
- 1154702033
- CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.