Dr. Bryan Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryan Pham, MD
Dr. Bryan Pham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
SCL Health Medical Group - Lowry Neurology and Neuro-Ophthamology130 Rampart Way Ste 150, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 222-0026
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After a terrible experience at a different neurology office and going through a series of nightmarish referrals and no responses, coming to this office helped me to feel better about access to help, current symptoms, and a thorough treatment plan. The office in general was responsive and easy to schedule with. The technician Nichole was fantastic. Dr. Pham’s approach was detailed and his explanations of what he was thinking was clear and patient centered. To anyone who is needing this type of medical care, I highly Recommend.
About Dr. Bryan Pham, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1336406859
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.