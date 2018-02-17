Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD
Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and West Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
West Suburban Eye Associates LLC1 Erie Ct Ste 6140, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (708) 383-6200
Phillips Eye Center718 S Weber Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60490 Directions (630) 378-4799
Phillips Eye Center720 Brom Ct Ste 205, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 378-4799
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I admit that most all doctors I have seen lately are good. But I was so impressed with Dr, Phillips I was looking for some way to reach him and say thanks. I had cataract surgery in California, many miles away. It was good, but I had double vision soon later. Dr. Phillips talked to me about prisms. While I knew about prisms a bit, I did not know they were available in glasses. He tested me, wrote a prescription, and now I can see normally again. What a joy!
About Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Med Center
- University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Louis A Weiss Memorial Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
