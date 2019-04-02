See All Pediatricians in Blue Springs, MO
Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD

Pediatrics
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD

Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine.

Dr. Phillips works at Blue Springs Pediatrics in Blue Springs, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phillips' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boyce & Bynum Pathology Laboratories
    1600 NW SOUTH OUTER RD, Blue Springs, MO 64015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 554-6520

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629076278
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips works at Blue Springs Pediatrics in Blue Springs, MO. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

