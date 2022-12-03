See All Cardiologists in Farmington, MO
Dr. Bryan Piotrowski, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bryan Piotrowski, MD

Dr. Bryan Piotrowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iron County Medical Center, Madison Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Saint Francis Medical Center and Washington County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Piotrowski works at Heart and Vascular Associates, LLC in Farmington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Dr. Piotrowski's Office Locations

    Heart and Vascular Associates LLC
    130 Westmount Dr, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 756-1813
    Heart and Vascular Associates, LLC
    540 Maple Valley Dr, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 756-1813

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Iron County Medical Center
  • Madison Medical Center
  • Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre
  • Parkland Health Center - Farmington
  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Washington County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryan Piotrowski, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962586289
    Education & Certifications

    • St Louis Univ Sch Med
    • Washington University Barnes Jewish Hosp
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Piotrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piotrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piotrowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piotrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piotrowski works at Heart and Vascular Associates, LLC in Farmington, MO. View the full address on Dr. Piotrowski’s profile.

    Dr. Piotrowski has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piotrowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Piotrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piotrowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piotrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piotrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

