Overview of Dr. Bryan Popovici, DPM

Dr. Bryan Popovici, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College Of Massotherapy.



Dr. Popovici works at Family Podiatry in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Watertown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.