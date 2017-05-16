Dr. Prine Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Prine Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Prine Jr, MD
Dr. Bryan Prine Jr, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Prine Jr works at
Dr. Prine Jr's Office Locations
UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Institute3450 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 273-7001Thursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday5:00pm - 9:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, no-nonsense specialist. This guy listens.... which in turn goes a long way to then helping the patient understand the recommended course of treatment. I received a very skilled steroid injection to the shoulder; felt no pain.
About Dr. Bryan Prine Jr, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1447330535
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prine Jr accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prine Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Prine Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prine Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prine Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prine Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.