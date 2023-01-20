Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD
Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Pruitt works at
Dr. Pruitt's Office Locations
-
1
Eastern Obstetrics and Gynecology PC48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 355, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3036
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pruitt?
Dr. Pruitt is kind and listens. I never feel rushed.
About Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1548375702
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pruitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pruitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruitt works at
Dr. Pruitt has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Colposcopy and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.