Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD
Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Pruitt works at
Dr. Pruitt's Office Locations
Bryan H Pruitt, MD8315 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 125, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pruitt was exactly as I imagined he would be from references I got-kind, thoughtful and very good at explaining the procedure and recovery process. All of the staff there were great as well. Everyone was so nice!
About Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surg Assoc
- Emory U Atlanta
- U Tex SW-Parkland
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pruitt accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pruitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruitt works at
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.