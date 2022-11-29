See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (152)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD

Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Pruitt works at Dr. Bryan H Pruitt,MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Pruitt's Office Locations

    Bryan H Pruitt, MD
    8315 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 125, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Diseases
Cosmetic Conditions
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Breast Diseases
Cosmetic Conditions
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (149)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. Pruitt was exactly as I imagined he would be from references I got-kind, thoughtful and very good at explaining the procedure and recovery process. All of the staff there were great as well. Everyone was so nice!
    — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710015490
    Education & Certifications

    • Plastic Surg Assoc
    • Emory U Atlanta
    • U Tex SW-Parkland
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Pruitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pruitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pruitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pruitt works at Dr. Bryan H Pruitt,MD in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pruitt’s profile.

    152 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

