Dr. Bryan Reuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Reuss, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Reuss, MD
Dr. Bryan Reuss, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine|University of Nebraska, Omaha, NB and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Reuss works at
Dr. Reuss' Office Locations
-
1
Lake Mary Office766 N Sun Dr Ste 4000, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 834-1556
-
2
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Oviedo1000 W Broadway St Ste 200, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 977-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Orlando Health1414 Kuhl Ave Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5327
-
4
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reuss?
I (35M) received treatment from Dr. Reuss and his OOC staff for a torn labrum/impingement in my hip, likely caused by exercise related overuse. During the diagnosis appointment, Dr. Reuss went over his findings from my MRI, laid out my options, provided his recommendation, and answered all my questions. It was very apparent that he could repair me with an arthroscopic procedure. I’m at 9 weeks post op, and while still in recovery/PT phase, very encouraged with the results. It’s apparent that he and his staff fixed my issue, and I am well on my way to full recovery/hip function. Very thankful that I was referred to this provider. Dr. Reuss/OOC will be my first call with any orthopedic issues in the future.
About Dr. Bryan Reuss, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881613081
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys, Orthopedic Surgery|Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine|University of Nebraska, Omaha, NB
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reuss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reuss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reuss works at
Dr. Reuss speaks Spanish.
237 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reuss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reuss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.