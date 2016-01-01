Dr. Richmond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Richmond, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Richmond, MD
Dr. Bryan Richmond, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Richmond works at
Dr. Richmond's Office Locations
Wvu Medicine & Specialty Office3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 700, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 347-1264
Charleston Area Medical Center3110 Maccorkle Ave Se, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 556-3810
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 556-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryan Richmond, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richmond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richmond works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Richmond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richmond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.