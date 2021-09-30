Dr. Bryan Saia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Saia, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bryan Saia, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Virtua Cardiology - Medford at Tuckerton Road200 Tuckerton Rd Ste 9, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (856) 985-4590
Virtua Cardiology - Cherry Hill1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 428-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Saia is the definition of a great doctor. he should be put on the Mount Rushmore of cardiologist. He tells you the truth and takes all the time in the world with me. He is a great attribute to the medical profession.
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1841440377
- Hahnemann University, Philadelphia
- Hahnemann University, Philadelphia
- Hahnemann University, Philadelphia
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Dr. Saia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saia has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Saia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saia.
