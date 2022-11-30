Dr. Bryan Sauls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Sauls, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryan Sauls, MD
Dr. Bryan Sauls, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Sauls' Office Locations
Dr. Sauls' Office Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians Inc625 Africa Rd Ste 240, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 508-2672
-
2
Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians Inc6201 Gender Rd # 220, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Directions (614) 508-2672
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sauls is always a pleasure to see. He's genuinely interested in your health, and the most efficient way to enhance it. He doesn't recommend tests if he feels it is in your genuine best interest that is unnecessary or excessive. He is patient, listens to your concerns and questions, and doesn't make you feel rushed at all. All good qualities I value in a physician.
About Dr. Bryan Sauls, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1417173907
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauls has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sauls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sauls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.