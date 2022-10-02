Dr. Bryan Schwent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Schwent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Retina Institute of Virginia8720 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 105, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 644-7478
Retina Institute of Virginia648 Southpark Blvd Ste A, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 644-7478
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Schwent was an excellent practitioner during my consultation with him. He is very thorough, knowledgeable and very professional. Great personality.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Sch Med
- Emory U Sch Med
- Emory U Sch Med
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Schwent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwent works at
Dr. Schwent has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.