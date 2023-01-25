Dr. Bryan Selkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Selkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bryan Selkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University.
Dr. Selkin works at
Bryan Selkin, MD7000 Preston Rd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 505-2551Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Bryan Selkin7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 505-2551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Selkin and staff were helpful in getting me an appointment quickly. Also my procedure was done comfortably and I confident it was done well.
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679543847
- Mass Gen Hosp, Dermatology Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Dermatology Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Otolaryngology
- Albany Medical Center, Albany, Ny
- Albany Medical College - Union University
- Union College, Schenectady, NY
