Overview of Dr. Bryan Sires, MD

Dr. Bryan Sires, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Sires works at Allure Laser Center & Medispa in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Mount Vernon, WA and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.