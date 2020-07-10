See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Bryan Skulpoonkitti, DO

Pain Medicine
5.0 (68)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bryan Skulpoonkitti, DO

Dr. Bryan Skulpoonkitti, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Skulpoonkitti works at Balcones Pain Consultants in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Skulpoonkitti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Balcones Pain Consultants Austin
    5200 Davis Ln Bldg B200, Austin, TX 78749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 834-4141
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Balcones Pain Consultants Cedar Park
    500 W Whitestone Blvd Ste 250, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 834-4141
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Dr Bowlva Lee
    416 S Henderson St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 478-8123
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 10, 2020
    I was in so much pain for months. Came in and saw Dr. Skul and his treatment plan got me feeling 100 times better. I highly recommend him for anyone experiencing pain. Thank you for getting me back to a normal pain free life.
    Emily H. — Jul 10, 2020
    About Dr. Bryan Skulpoonkitti, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Thai
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588984439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Skulpoonkitti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skulpoonkitti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skulpoonkitti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skulpoonkitti has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skulpoonkitti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Skulpoonkitti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skulpoonkitti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skulpoonkitti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skulpoonkitti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

