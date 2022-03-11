Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Venice, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
1
First Physicians Group General Surgery at Venice Medical Office Building200 Healthcare Way Unit 101, North Venice, FL 34275 Directions (941) 261-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Surgical Associates of Venice Englewood5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 488-7742
3
Surgical Associates of Venice & Englewood436 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 488-7742Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Advantra
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- One Health
- Optimum HealthCare
- Physician HealthCare Network
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
He may not be the best at bedside manor but not everyone is a politican. He has the skills where it counts. He did emergency abdominal surgery on me without advanced notice and everything worked out. Good job Doc!
About Dr. Bryan Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1639243983
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana School Of Medicine
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
- Duke University
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.