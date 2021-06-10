See All Podiatrists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Bryan Spooner, DPM

Podiatry
3.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Tallahassee, FL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bryan Spooner, DPM

Dr. Bryan Spooner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Spooner works at Bond Community Health Ctr Inc in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spooner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bond Community Health Ctr Inc
    1720 S Gadsden St, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 576-4073
  2. 2
    Tallahassee Podiatry Associates, PA
    1866 Buford Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 878-6998
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital
  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Capital Healthplan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 10, 2021
    I have been a patient since 2006. He has performed 3 foot surgeries. I have always been treated with the best of care. I highly recommend Dr. Spooner.
    K. Rowell — Jun 10, 2021
    About Dr. Bryan Spooner, DPM

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Spooner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spooner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spooner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spooner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spooner works at Bond Community Health Ctr Inc in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Spooner’s profile.

    Dr. Spooner has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spooner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Spooner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spooner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spooner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spooner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

