Dr. Bryan Vopat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vopat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Vopat, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Vopat, MD
Dr. Bryan Vopat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Vopat works at
Dr. Vopat's Office Locations
-
1
KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center10730 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vopat?
Answered every question through the process. Amazing work, if needed I will definitely return and encourage anyone else to see Dr. Vopat and his staff!
About Dr. Bryan Vopat, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1922260462
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vopat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vopat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vopat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vopat works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Vopat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vopat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vopat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vopat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.