Dr. Bryan Waldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Waldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryan Waldo, MD
Dr. Bryan Waldo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Waldo works at
Dr. Waldo's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Indiana Nephrology Associates. Valparaiso Office2711 Leonard Dr Ste 101, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 462-6001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwest Health- Starke
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldo?
Dr. Waldo has been wonderful with my husband. When he first saw Dr. Waldo he was at Stage 5 with diet and his well thought out treatment he is now Stage 4...that's a biggie for us like tears in your eyes. Would recommend him for sure
About Dr. Bryan Waldo, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1982716486
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldo works at
Dr. Waldo has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.