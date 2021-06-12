Overview

Dr. Bryan Weinstein, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Pontiac General Hospital.



Dr. Weinstein works at Summit Psychiatric Services in Livonia, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI and Birmingham, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.