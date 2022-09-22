Overview of Dr. Bryan Wheeler, DMD

Dr. Bryan Wheeler, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.



Dr. Wheeler works at Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.