Dr. Bryan Whitfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Whitfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryan Whitfield, MD
Dr. Bryan Whitfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Whitfield works at
Dr. Whitfield's Office Locations
-
1
Emory Orthopaedics and Spine59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350Monday7:30am - 3:15pmTuesday7:30am - 3:15pmThursday7:30am - 3:15pmFriday7:30am - 3:15pm
-
2
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center at Stonecrest8225 Mall Pkwy, Lithonia, GA 30038 Directions (404) 251-0835Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitfield?
Dr. Whitfield is a gem in his field. He's not one to dismiss a patient's concerns or downplay the severity of one's condition. He's kind, responsive, and a brilliant man. Emory is lucky to have him. Every visit with him is filled with thorough explanations & detailed responses to any and all questions. He shows genuine, obvious care for each and every one of his patients. I consider myself VERY lucky to have him on my care team. I was referred to him because he's one of very few doctors who has familiarity with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and history treating patients with this very complex condition. Like any reputable surgeon, he wants you to exhaust all other treatment options before booking an OR. I respect him greatly and I trust him to perform my hip arthroplasty with great care next month. It's difficult for me to trust doctors due to many bad experiences, but Dr. Whitfield is an easy exception. He's truly amazing and I'd recommend him to anyone who might need orthopedic surgery.
About Dr. Bryan Whitfield, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417118431
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitfield works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.