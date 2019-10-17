Dr. Bryan Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Woods, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bryan Woods, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Woods works at
Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia1265 Highway 54 W Ste 402, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (678) 817-6550
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
My first in-office visit with Dr. Woods was excellent. He was personable and provided me with helpful information. Dr. Woods performed an Endoscopy and it went just as he explained. His staff and nurse were all equally as pleasant and thoughtful. Next week is the colonoscopy - praying it goes just as well. I appreciate the care I received from Dr. Woods and his team!
About Dr. Bryan Woods, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1063416634
- Emory University School Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
