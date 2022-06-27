Dr. Bonner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant Bonner, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryant Bonner, MD
Dr. Bryant Bonner, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bonner's Office Locations
Sah Orthopaedic Associates at the Institute for Joint Restoration2000 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 724-6784Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sah Orthopaedic Associates at Menlo Park695 Oak Grove Ave, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Directions (510) 818-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonner?
Dr. Bonner took care of my mother's hip and we could not have had a better experience. Her hip has been bad for many years and she has been hesitant to proceed with any surgery until recently when it became almost unbearable. Thankfully, Dr. Bonner was able to get in her in sooner rather than later and it has been life changing! She was able to walk the same day after her hip replacement surgery after being limited to a wheelchair for months before. She never had much pain or discomfort and seems to have more energy and interest in her activities these days. Now the hard part is getting her to slow down! I'm so grateful to Dr. Bonner and his team, who were all incredible throughout this process. I can't recommend him highly enough
About Dr. Bryant Bonner, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1306227814
Education & Certifications
- Hofmann Arthroplasty/Adult Hip and Knee Reconstruction
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedics Residency Program - Boston, MA
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonner accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonner.
