Dr. Bryant Bonner, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bryant Bonner, MD

Dr. Bryant Bonner, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bonner works at Sah Orthopaedic Associates at the Institute for Joint Restoration in Fremont, CA with other offices in Menlo Park, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sah Orthopaedic Associates at the Institute for Joint Restoration
    2000 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 724-6784
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sah Orthopaedic Associates at Menlo Park
    695 Oak Grove Ave, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 818-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Hip Arthritis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Hip Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 27, 2022
    Dr. Bonner took care of my mother's hip and we could not have had a better experience. Her hip has been bad for many years and she has been hesitant to proceed with any surgery until recently when it became almost unbearable. Thankfully, Dr. Bonner was able to get in her in sooner rather than later and it has been life changing! She was able to walk the same day after her hip replacement surgery after being limited to a wheelchair for months before. She never had much pain or discomfort and seems to have more energy and interest in her activities these days. Now the hard part is getting her to slow down! I'm so grateful to Dr. Bonner and his team, who were all incredible throughout this process. I can't recommend him highly enough
    — Jun 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryant Bonner, MD

    Specialties
    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306227814
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hofmann Arthroplasty/Adult Hip and Knee Reconstruction
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Harvard Combined Orthopaedics Residency Program - Boston, MA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bonner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

