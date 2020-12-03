Dr. Bryant Carruth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carruth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryant Carruth, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryant Carruth, MD
Dr. Bryant Carruth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Carruth's Office Locations
Eye Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery3400 Vickery Rd Ste A, Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 422-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carruths care and kindness during my procedure helped me relax and feel very comfortable and less anxious. Also he did a wonderful job!
About Dr. Bryant Carruth, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1760645790
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Carruth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carruth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carruth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carruth has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carruth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carruth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carruth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carruth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carruth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.