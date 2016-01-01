See All Anesthesiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Bryant Haliburton, MD

Anesthesiology
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bryant Haliburton, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Haliburton works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    About Dr. Bryant Haliburton, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417068115
    Education & Certifications

    • Geo Washington University School Med|University Of S Ca/lac And Usc|Wayne St University Detroit M C
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryant Haliburton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haliburton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haliburton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haliburton works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Haliburton’s profile.

    Dr. Haliburton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haliburton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haliburton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haliburton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

